Download Festival Announces Download of Virtual TV Festival

The Download Festival has announced that a virtual festival called “Download TV” will be held this June.

Last month, organizers announced they would have to cancel the festival as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. They promised to assemble a “marvelous lineup for 2021”.

Today (April 9), the festival revealed that it is only in June that it launches a Download TV virtual festival for one day off, featuring invisible performances, special interviews, exclusive footage and interactive content.

Starting June 12-14, bootloaders are encouraged to “be as involved as ever, put tents in the garden, set their flags, send photos of yesteryear, air guitar to your favorite bands.”

In a statement, the organizers added: “The Download Festival would like to remind everyone to stay safe, stay home and save lives. Practice safe social distance and spend only presenters. Download tetra parties in your home groups, do not encourage group meetings.”

The full composition of the virtual festival will be presented shortly. In the meantime, visit the festival’s official website for more information.

Last month, organizers of the Download Festival launched a new piece of the NHS limited partnership.

The team announced the launch of a limited edition T-shirt on March 31, sharing the news on their Twitter page. “While we destroyed the DL2020 will not go forward, we wanted to use this opportunity to support some real rock stars; our NHS staff!” They tweeted.