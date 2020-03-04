download-festival-tickets,-lineup-rumours,-announcements-and-more

Obtain festival 2020 is go! Adhering to a mammoth 2019 with headlining sets from Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool, strategies are incredibly a great deal ramping up for this year’s occasion, with internet site enhancements in position and bands galore.

This is every little thing we know about Down load pageant 2020 so much.

When is Obtain pageant 2020?

Obtain pageant will acquire area on the weekend of 12-14 June 2020. The campsites will open up at midday on Wednesday 10 June.

The place is Download competition 2020?

Obtain festival will choose spot at Donington Park, Derbyshire, the previous household of the legendary Monsters Of Rock competition.

Wherever can I get tickets for Obtain pageant 2020?

Tickets for Obtain pageant 2020 are on sale now. There are tenting, non-tenting and 3 and 5-day choices currently obtainable. Day tickets are anticipated to go on sale nearer the function.

Tenting Tickets

five evenings regular camping

3 evenings conventional tenting

five evenings silent camping

three nights quiet tenting

5 nights eco camping

3 evenings eco camping

Other Tickets

Weekend arena entry only

Campervan/caravan move

Campervan in addition pitch

Automobile park go

Motorbike move

Who is actively playing Download festival 2020?

The a few headliners for this year’s festival are Kiss on Friday, Iron Maiden on Saturday, and Program Of A Down on Sunday.

Other bands booked to show up contain Korn, Deftones, The Offspring, Disturbed, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice & Men, Volbeat, Killswitch Engage, Babymetal, The Rather Reckless, Airbourne, Skillet, Baroness, Mastodon, Lacuna Coil, Sepultura, Alter Bridge, The Darkness and Funeral For A Good friend, Amaranthe, Bowling For Soup, Cemetery Solar, The Distillers, Used To Serve, Fireplace From The Gods, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Gender Roles, Wonderful Sons, Haken, Hatari, Weighty Lungs, The Hara, Bigger Power, Keeping Absence, JJ Wilde, Loathe, The Menzingers, Milk Teeth, Present day Error, Motionless In White, Northlane, Push Club, Polyphia, The Raven Age, Renounced, Tempt, Twin Temple, Snooze Token, Shvpes, Sulli, The Skints, 3 Doorways Down, Thy Artwork Is Murder, Will Haven and Wage War!

This is the complete line-up poster.

(Picture credit rating: Down load)