Download UK adds dozens of artists to the 2020 invoice

Organizers of the UK Download have this morning revealed 37 more artists to play at this year’s event.

It was previously confirmed that Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down would headline the festival that will take place on June 12-14, while Korn, Deftones, The Offspring, Disturbed, Gojira, Alestorm, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice & Men and Daughtry would also play.

Things got a lot louder in November when they were accompanied by Volbeat, Killswitch Engage, Babymetal, The Pretty Reckless, Airbourne, Skillet, Baroness and more.

And if that wasn’t enough, today it has been confirmed that bands like Mastodon, Lacuna Coil, Sepultura, Alter Bridge, The Darkness and Funeral For A Friend will play.

Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti: “We are very proud and honored to be part of the 2020 line-up. Downloading has always been the highlight of our tour schedule over the years, thanks for another chance to perform for some of the best rock fans in the world! “

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness adds: “British festival performances are like children – so precious and impossible to choose a favorite. This year my number one child is our download slot! I have designed pajama pants to look like jeans with Monsters of Rock 1991 cards hanging out of the bag, and that tells you everything you need to know about my excitement levels. “

They are accompanied by Amaranthe, Bowling For Soup, Cemetery Sun, The Distillers, Employed To Serve, Fire From The Gods, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Gender Roles, Glorious Sons, Hooks, Hatari, Heavy Lungs, The Hara, Higher Force and absence.

Ready for more? Also announced today are JJ Wilde, Loathe, The Menzingers, Milk Teeth, Modern Error, Motionless In White, Northlane, Press Club, Polyphia, Poppy, The Raven Age, Renounced, Tempt, Twin Temple, Sleep Token, Shvpes, Sulli, The Skints, Three Doors Down, Thy Art Is Murder, Will Haven and Wage War!

Moreover, WWE NXT UK confirms its return to the festival and Kerrang! Radio will again host Finding Fresh Blood, looking for upcoming talent to play the Avalanche Stage. For more information, visit their website.

Tickets for Download 2020 are available on the official website of the festival.