Downton Abbey Creates Julian Friends on His New TV News and Beauty of a Scheming Woman

Six season and one film, Downton Abbey’s best character –Maggie SmithS Dowager Countess – is a homeowner taking care of her family not growing out of sight, sleeping for a while and looking beautiful But in Partner Julian‘S new episodes, Belgravia – currently airing on Epix – an Oscar-winning screenwriter and movie-maker host give his great-great-granddaughter, Harriet Walter and Tamsin Greig, lead rating.

Adapted from his 2016 novel, Belgravia centers on Anne Trenchard (Greig) and the Countess of Brockenhurst (Walter) – of 19-year-old women from different backgrounds whose lives and assets win a good match by missing out on the first event. Named for a London neighborhood of white-collar homes close to Buckingham Palace, Belgravia traces the complexities of women as they strive to keep their family names safe.

Speaking to Vanity Fair this week, Fellowes explained why he always liked more women than men in his time in theater – dating back to 2001’s Gosford Park.

“At all times before the Second World War, there were very strict limits on how women should behave, what they should do,” Fellowes said. “I think women make attractive characters because it brings a smart and needy woman to overcome this paradox. There are strong and demanding women, and you see them in Charles Dickens stories, and you see them in Anthony Trollope stories. They need to be thoughtful – and some of that comes in different ways if they are going to get what they want. “

Women featured in the biography include Lady Dedlock, from Dickens’s Bleak House – “a good mix of the good and the bad, and passionate about hating her character.” still able to use his powers ”- and Becky Sharp, from William Makepeace Thackeray’s Justice Department. The pair adapted that new one for 2004 Reese Witherspoon play Sharpening. “He was young, he was beautiful, but there was nothing for him. He got no money, he had no real connection. Whatever he did for his life, he had to He heals and prepares and uses people, and does things that are not worth doing. But what is it that chooses? ”he said.” He had a great time reading about Lady Osborne, who was described as an unworthy woman, and Becky said, ‘Good lady. I can be worth £ 5,000 a year.’ And Thackeray said, ‘And who knows, but the lady That’s right. ‘I love that.’

With Belgravia, Fellowes saw the opportunity to “tell the story of these two women from different backgrounds who had their knot tie together. In the beginning they were the most unfriendly people. They have many goals in one, but it does not mean that they are friends with one another. And of course we are very lucky to have Harriet Walter and Tamsin Greig playing the part because they are so close. It was like wrestling when they were heavy and they were too heavy. “

When he does not write and read about attractive women, Fellowes uses his exclusion to see them. “I did a lot of … watching TV because, you know, your whole life, by definition, was gone and put to bed,” he said. All the time he was at home brought him a few surprises: “I liked the long passage, and I just got through it with Gray Anatomy, which really bothered me because I hated it once I have watched The. I love it. I had to sort of manage it, so I had to buy it on DVD. And then I can watch it as much or as often as I like. I need that power. “His best hits were” Mad Men, The Wing West, and The Good Wife: “I just love the business of collaborating with these people, you don’t know,” you don’t know. “I’m not angry. I don’t think I know them, but, nevertheless, you get a murmur of their vision without making a film for you.”

