Downtown Fresno expects to see many new businesses in 2020

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – This is a new dawn for downtown Fresno, celebrating the opening of 20 new businesses for 2019.

The downtown Fresno partnership predicts that this number will be higher in 2020.

Partnership CEO Jimmy Cerracchio said he has hired security services to monitor the Van Ness and Fulton corridor to give businesses peace of mind.

“They prevent things like people lighting burning dumpsters in the alleys,” said Cerracchio. “They keep an eye on burglary buildings and people who are trying to tamper with doors or windows.”

Fresno police reported that crime was on the decline.

Theft of property, however, increased slightly in 2019, which was attributed to an incident in June when five companies were vandalized.

Security images captured the suspect with a stone to pierce the store windows.

“The downtown unit keeps us posted,” said Cerracchio. “They are involved in our events as we do, so we have a great relationship with them.”

Caerrachio’s prospects for 2020 are optimistic, predicting 20-25 new businesses by the end of the year. It is a figure that he believes will likely increase as more and more people move to downtown.

The CEO of the Downtown Fresno Partnership went on to say that the downtown apartments had a capacity of 95%.

The demand is there, but it only builds the units.

