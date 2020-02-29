downtown-los-angeles-explosion,-‘heavy-fire’-leaves-at-minimum-3-injured,-lafd-says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — At the very least 3 men and women were being hurt, two critically, in an explosion and “large fireplace” in an industrial space of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, officers explained.

The explosion happened about 12 p.m. at a textile small business positioned in a row of commercial buildings in the 700 block of South Kohler Avenue, the Los Angeles Hearth Section reported in a assertion.

The victims had been explained as 3 males, two of whom were being severely burned, the LAFD stated. The 3rd affected person was in honest condition right after struggling unspecified injuries.

The Hearth Office declared a “major emergency” right after 137 firefighters responded to the scene and have been in a “completely defensive mode.”

Just over an hour just after the blast, the LAFD declared that the hearth was extinguished. No other structures were critically weakened.

The cause of the incident is below investigation.