downtown-los-angeles-explosion:-three-wounded,-2-critically,-in-fire-at-professional-building

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A few individuals were being hurt, two critically, in an explosion and “hefty fireplace” in an industrial location of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, officers stated.

The explosion happened about 12 p.m. at a textile organization found in a row of commercial buildings in the 700 block of South Kohler Street, the Los Angeles Fire Office explained in a statement.

The victims had been explained as 3 males, two of whom were severely burned, the LAFD reported. The third individual was in good condition immediately after suffering unspecified accidents.

The Fire Office declared a “key crisis” after 137 firefighters responded to the scene and ended up in a “totally defensive method.”

Just around an hour after the blast, the LAFD introduced that the fireplace was extinguished. No other properties had been significantly harmed.

The cause of the incident is less than investigation.