[downtown-tampa’s-regular-development-producing-big-rising-pains]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you at any time questioned what is happening downtown?

Whether it’s street building, superior-increase structures escalating into the sky or pipes getting pulled up and changed, it appears to be Tampa is going via some significant rising pains.

Is this the most significant progress spurt Tampa has ever witnessed?

“Yes!” Tampa City Improvement Manager Rob Rosner explained. “And we assume that transferring forward around the subsequent 10 years.”

Water Street is looking at new buildings like the JW Marriott consider condition while the Drinking water Road Marriott is enhanced. There is new parking garages, enhanced roadways and a lot more.

In the Channel District, many large rises are popping up and roads are getting linked and enhanced.

On Harbour Island, the plumbing is finding a makeover even though the roadways are enhanced.

These are just a several issues going on in and all over Tampa. And when it can be discouraging to get around, Tampa leaders say just hold out, it’ll all be really worth it.

Look at Josh Benson’s whole report on downtown Tampa’s rising pains today at four p.m. on News Channel 8.