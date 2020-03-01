[dozens-detained-at-kazakh-protests-about-activist’s-demise]



Kazakh regulation enforcement officers detain a protester throughout a rally held by opposition supporters, right after anti-federal government activist has died of heart complications in a police detention middle earlier this week, in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan March one, 2020 REUTERS/Tamara Vaal

March 1, 2020

ALMATY/NUR SULTAN (Reuters) – Law enforcement in Kazakhstan detained dozens of opposition supporters on Sunday who took to the streets just after the death of an anti-governing administration activist in a detention middle.

Activist Dulat Agadil died in a jail mobile on Feb. 25, a day immediately after law enforcement took him in on prices of contempt of court docket and insulting a decide. The authorities – which includes President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – have claimed his demise was prompted by acute cardiovascular failure, ruling out any foul perform.

Agadil’s case has galvanized the oil-loaded Central Asian nations’ opposition movement, triggering numerous small-scale protests through the 7 days and phone calls for a larger sized a person on Sunday that would convey collectively groups that or else rarely coordinate their routines.

But law enforcement in the cash, Nur-Sultan, and the most important metropolis, Almaty, detained dozens of activists though they ended up still walking towards the rallying factors. In Almaty, policemen which include some in riot gear cordoned off the city’s primary square and Reuters reporters observed them detain some 40 folks.

A handful of individuals shouted “Wake up Kazakhstan!” or “Old male, go absent!” – an opposition slogan aimed at Tokayev’s predecessor and patron Nursultan Nazarbayev who retains sweeping powers even after offering up the presidency a yr ago.

In Nur-Sultan, some protesters carried posters that read “Dulat is a victim of the system” and “No to dictatorship”. A Reuters reporter noticed police detain about 30 folks there.

Road protests are illegal in the former Soviet republic of 19 million except sanctioned by the authorities.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty and Tamara Vaal in Nur-Sultan Creating by Olzhas Auyezov Modifying by Mark Potter)