dozens-gather-to-try-to-remember-fallen-law-enforcement-k-9’s-in-pinellas-co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several civilians comprehend the bond legislation enforcement officers have with their K-9 companions. They look at them fellow officers, buddies, and users of the loved ones.

On Tuesday, dozens of K-nine officers gathered to spend tribute to all those fallen heroes. The ceremony took location at the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens Pet Cemetery, where by 77 canine have been interred.

Officer Robert Pease, Clearwater Police Department K-nine trainer

Two of Officer Robert Pease’s partners are resting there which includes K-nine Ilaj.

“You’ve acquired to bear in mind this doggy is in cost of defending your daily life. If it is not for that canine, you’re not discovering individuals,” said Pease. “And if some thing terrible transpires, he’s there to defend you.”

K-9 Ilaj: Courtesy Clearwater Police Department

At this year’s memorial services, four K-9’s were being additional to the memorial and had been remembered.

Officer Joan Haaf traveled from Missouri for the memorial. She is presently a K-nine officer for the College of Missouri Law enforcement Division but was the very first feminine K-9 officer for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Business when she took that part again in 1982.

For Officer Haaf, this was an psychological take a look at.

“They positioned two plaques for my very first two doing the job dogs,” said Haaf, as tears commenced to roll down her cheek. “They have been my partners. (crying) justification me. They’re your associates. They are good friends, they’re relatives, they are your partners.”

Officer Pease believes in a lot of ways, officers are closer to the animals than even their own spouse and children members.

“And they’re with you 24-7. They’re with you extra than your spouse and children. You’re at dwelling with them and you are at function with them for 10 hours. The issues you go via with these pet dogs,” explained Pease. “They protect your life.”

Clearwater Law enforcement Sgt. Tom Rodgers is only learning about that strong bond now. Following more than two a long time in regulation enforcement, he is the department’s newest K-9 officer, who’s now in education.

“23-decades of carrying out this… I know about regulation enforcement quite nicely,” said Rodgers. “But I never know just about anything about these pet dogs but which is fascinating to master.”

Rodgers claims he’s embracing his new partner, and his new job with the division.

“Definitely have a new partnership with a new lover, it is a lifetime adjust for home,” stated Rodgers. “Obviously for the career.”