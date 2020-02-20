[dozens-of-cats-and-dogs-placed-in-lebanon-right-after-staying-rescued-in-henderson-county]

Emily R. West, The Tennessean Revealed 9: 17 a.m. CT Feb. 20, 2020 | Updated nine: 20 a.m. CT Feb. 20, 2020

Shut

Far more than 35 animals are now in Lebanon soon after a nonprofit team rescued the cats and pet dogs from a dwelling in Henderson County.

The rescue energy transpired Wednesday, when Animal Rescue Corps reported on social media the animals were living in precarious problems.

Since then, the group has asked for volunteers at the Lebanon rescue functions center. Day-to-day shifts can occur in between eight a.m. to five p.m. Anybody interested can e-mail [email protected] to established up a time.

People who want to donate supplies can do so by means of the group’s Amazon desire checklist.

This is a creating tale.

Get to Emily West at [email protected] or 615-613-1380 and on Twitter at @emwest22.

Study or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/information/nearby/wilson/lebanon/2020/02/20/dozens-animals-now-lebanon-right after-rescue-henderson-co/4817734002/