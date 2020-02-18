[dozens-of-nails-dropped-in-north-carolina-law-enforcement-department-parking-lot]

HICKORY, N.C. — Dozens of nails dumped throughout a police office parking good deal brought on heartache for officers and workforce on Valentine’s Day.

Deputy Police Chief Reed Baer informed ABC-affiliate WSOC more than 50 small nails flattened tires on 7 of the department’s patrol autos. The nails also harmed tow personnel private cars.

“This not only puts citizens in danger, it puts police officers in hazard,” Baer stated. “It damages house and it charges taxpayer funds. All of this arrives alongside one another to make this a cowardly, stupid act.”

Michael Ritchie, who has repaired tires for forty years, reported the nails can do a great deal of harm.

“They can in fact puncture a tire, especially if you get two, three or four of them it can make a tire go down quick.”

Neighbors like Chloe James hope officers will be equipped to catch the vandal by using surveillance movie.

“A thing seriously vital could be heading on and that is stopping them from heading to aid,” James explained. “That is seriously unacceptable.”

Officers explained they don’t know the motive powering the act of vandalism.