Dozens of Palestinians face & # 39; terrorism court & # 39; in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has sued dozens of Palestinian activists, accusing them of supporting Gaza-based rulers Hamas.

According to Arab press reports, 68 Palestinian and Jordanian nationals faced “special terrorism tribunals, cit; in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, since Sunday.

The families of the defendants said their relatives are being prosecuted without legal representation. The detainees were arrested by the Saudi secret police in April last year.

Among those arrested were 81-year-old Mohamed al-Khudari, a Palestinian resident of Saudi Arabia and a retired doctor suffering from colon cancer, according to his family, who spoke by phone from Gaza.

Al-Khadari’s son, Hani, a computer science professor at a Saudi university with no apparent political activity, was also arrested.

Abdul Majed, Mohamed al-Khudari’s brother, told Al Jazeera that both relatives had been held in solitary confinement for seven months. He said the next court date would be May 5th.

“The arrests of these two Palestinian nationals are part of a wider crackdown by the Saudi authorities against Palestinians residing in Saudi Arabia with a perceived connection to the de facto Hamas authorities,” according to an Amnesty International statement. .

“Since February 2019, Saudi authorities have arrested about 60 Palestinians visiting or residing in Saudi Arabia, including students, academics and businessmen.”

Pivot Israel

Al-Khudari was Hamas’s official representative in the kingdom for decades before the recent change in Saudi leadership, which saw the historically pro-Palestinian government approach Israel.

Hamas is generally seen in the Arab world as a legitimate movement of resistance against Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

According to regional analysts, the Saudi shift to Israel can be understood as part of changing the guard within the kingdom.

King Salman’s ascension to the throne for 84 years in 2015 marked the beginning of the ascension of his son, crown prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), 34, to power.

Quid pro quo from MBS

According to Professor Mahjoob Zweiri, the MBS is eager to take control of the kingdom and urgently needs foreign political support, especially from the United States and Israel.

Zweiri, director of the Gulf Studies Center at the University of Qatar, said he sees no reason why Saudi Arabia would retain Palestinians for Hamas support.

Hamas issued a statement Monday denying the arrests, saying it closely followed “false allegations, cit; and” unfair trial, cit; of Palestinians in Saudi Arabia.

“The Palestinians arrested by Saudi Arabia’s security police have committed no crime other than having the honor of protecting Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque,” the statement said.

Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera in an earlier interview that his organization had tried mediation efforts with the Saudi government for months to release the detainees, but to no avail.

Zweiri said MBS’s attempt to secure the Saudi throne led him to back US President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan.

The plan backs Israel’s objectives of annexing large portions of the occupied West Bank and legitimizing their illegal Jewish settlements.

The Trump administration recognized occupied Jerusalem as “the capital, Israel’s quota, an illegal move under international law, and a violation of the Palestinian-Israeli agreements in Oslo in 1993.

Follow Ali Younes on Twitter: @ali_reports