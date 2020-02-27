dozens-of-tampa-bay-house-owners-declare-an-east-coastline-photo-voltaic-enterprise-remaining-them-in-dim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They all desired to decrease electricity payments and aid the setting. Now they are out tens of hundreds of dollars and left with small to practically nothing to show for it immediately after Brevard Photo voltaic shut its doors final month.

The corporation is beneath legal investigation by the Brevard Sheriff’s Office environment. A customer security circumstance has been opened by the Florida Lawyer General’s Workplace. Bay area home owners are flooding the Improved Connect with Behnken email box to get their voices read, as well.

“It’s sad, just unhappy what transpired,” explained George Katz, a buyer from Land O’ Lakes.

Katz and his spouse compensated $12,600 and ended up with just rails.

Dozens of shoppers from Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties, as very well as buyers from Orlando and the east coastline, despatched emails to Improved Call Behnken, begging for a spotlight on their plight.

They all say they’re stuck with permits that have expired. Some have liens from subcontractors. Even their community product sales agent identified as Far better Contact Behnken proclaiming she’s owed $100,00 in unpaid commissions.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Business office claims they have an open criminal investigation, and the Florida Attorney General’s Business has an lively consumer protection case, a spokeswoman mentioned, introducing they are also in contact with FDLE.

An legal professional for the proprietors of Brevard Photo voltaic, James and Sandra Spann, reported questions ought to go as a result of the regulation workplace. She did not mail solutions to thoughts or a assertion.

