Dozens of US soldiers injured in missile strike at Iraqi air base

The Pentagon said 34 US soldiers were diagnosed with a head trauma sustained when striking Iranian missiles at an Iraqi air base this month.

Half of the troops have resumed their military functions, he added.

Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

READ MORE: Donald Trump backs down to new military confrontation with Iran

President Donald Trump initially said he was unharmed during the January 8 strike.

The military said symptoms were not immediately reported after the strike and, in some cases, became known a few days later.

After initial reports that some soldiers were injured, Trump called them “headaches” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries involving the loss of limbs.

Mr. Hoffman’s revelation that 34 people were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI) was the first update on the number of injured in the Iranian missile attack on Ain al-Asad Air Force Base in the Western Iraq since the Pentagon declared on January 17 that 11 service members had been flown out of Iraq with symptoms of concussion.

Hoffman said that of the 34 with TBI, 18 were evacuated from Iraq to US medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait, and 16 remained in Iraq.

Seventeen of the 18 evacuees have been sent to Germany and nine remain there; the remaining eight were transported to the United States for continued observation or treatment.

The American sent to Kuwait has since resumed his duties.

READ MORE: Donald Trump threatens Iranian cultural sites despite war crimes concerns

The 16 people who have been diagnosed with TBI and who have stayed in Iraq have since returned to work, Hoffman said.

No one was killed in the attack on Ain al-Asad.

The strike was launched in retaliation for an American drone missile strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most powerful military general, on January 3 at Baghdad International Airport.