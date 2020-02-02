Dozens of volunteers for the annual cleaning of GaspOur beads

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Gasparilla has come and gone, but
many are still looking for pearls.
Dozens of volunteers spent their Sunday cleaning the Tampa Bay waterways with the 4th Annual GaspOur Beads Cleanup.
The group of volunteers consisted of ship captains, divers,
and even walkers who cleaned Peter O. Knight’s water and dam
Airport to Marjorie Park on Davis Islands.
The aim of the cleanup is to remove as much gas parilla as possible
Wreckage as possible.
“It is more than just pearls, it is basically all debris
We can get to work, ”said organizer Mica Neal.
This is a tradition for many, but a tradition for Marc Arrendale
is voluntary for the first time.
“It should be a collaborative effort to clean up our waterway. We have to take care of the house we live in, ”said Arrendale.
