Dozens unpaid after the FBI raid on alleged healthcare fraud

BATON ROUGE – Dozens of Acadian Diagnostic Laboratories employees weren’t paid after federal agents raided the company in September. The company’s accounts were frozen and owner Terry Wilks informed the WBRZ that he could not pay.

About 25-30 workers were not paid. According to Wilks, the Acadian Diagnostic Labs had approximately 100 employees at the time of the raid.

Already in September, government officials reported that Acadian Diagnostic Labs and other Medicare were charging nearly $ 240 million in fraudulent operations. At least 35 people were charged.

Hope Wright, a former Acadian Diagnostic employee, resigned after Christmas. She said she owed almost $ 3,000.

“I was reassured that my job was fine, so I returned,” Wright said. “The first time my payroll was late was November 29th, and that was the last day we received payment.”

Wright said there was a complete lack of communication.

“We were still coming to work, still not being paid, but still out of respect,” said Wright. “Just be honest and let us know what’s going on.”

A lawsuit in this case is scheduled for late January.