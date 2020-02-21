[dpm-announces-2nd-mission-to-fly-malaysians-residence-from-wuhan]

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail reported that the International Ministry and Nadma are scheduling to provide household about 75 Malaysian citizens and their spouses and youngsters from Wuhan by using AirAsia. — Image by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 21 — The authorities will mobilise a 2nd Humanitarian Aid and Catastrophe Relief (HADR) mission to bring back Malaysians in Wuhan subsequent the Covid-19 outbreak there, explained Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She explained that the Overseas Ministry and National Disaster Management Company (Nadma) are organizing to bring dwelling about 75 Malaysian citizens and their spouses and youngsters from Wuhan by using AirAsia.

“The flight date is scheduled for Feb 25,” she claimed to the media soon after chairing Nadma’s significant-level committee unique assembly on the Covid-19 cluster at the Prime Minister’s Office listed here, today..

Dr Wan Azizah explained just like the very first mission, upon arriving at the Kuala Lumpur Global Airport, all travellers and crew would undertake wellness screening at the Air Disaster Device (ADU), in advance of remaining despatched to the Increased Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) (in Bandar Enstek) for a 14-working day checking procedure.

Dr Wan Azizah mentioned logistics trouble is one particular of the challenges anticipated to be faced by the mission.

“I was instructed that the Wuhan airport is pretty significantly from the household regions. If they do not have transportation, that could be a huge challenge,” she said.

The to start with mission noticed 107 Malaysians flown residence from Wuhan via a unique aircraft. — Bernama