DPM: Another coronavirus victim identified, confirmed cases increase to 16 | Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who also works for the Minister for Women’s, Family, and Community Development, will speak to reporters on January 24, 2020 in her office in Putrajaya. – Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, January 30 / PRNewswire / – The government has identified another coronavirus patient (nCoV) who is increasing the number to 16 – four Malaysians and 12 Chinese.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said at a press conference today that the 67-year-old woman is currently being treated in the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital.

“We were informed by the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Center that there is another positive case of nCoV infection today. She is a 67-year-old Chinese national tourist and friends with the family. The 14th case was revealed on February 6th.

“Because she is in close contact with the 14th case, she was directed to go nowhere and was found to be infected with the virus on February 7,” said Wan Azizah.

