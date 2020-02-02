DPM: Do not spread fake news about coronavirus | Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers a speech at the Insaf Malaysia Technical Relief Organization dinner on February 2, 2020 in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, February 2 – Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr.

She said such a move could lead to uncertainties about the efforts being implemented, which would cause panic and further worsen the situation.

“I would also like to inform you that I have visited front liners at KLIA, klia2, the Ministry of Health and other parties involved. We are grateful to them for taking such a high risk.

“Therefore, please do not pass on false news and incorrect information. Let us come together to solve the problem, as we are not alone in facing the infection,” she said in her speech at the Insaf Malaysia Technical Relief Organization dinner.

She said the government followed the standard work process by ensuring that each step followed National Security Council guidelines and the latest information from the World Health Organization and the Department of Health.

“The cabinet has also implemented various strategies to prevent tourists from entering the country and bring Malaysians home from Wuhan. It has also mobilized the country’s health facilities to do the best to curb the spread of the infection,” she said ,

At the same time, Dr. Insaf’s patron, Wan Azizah, said the government would welcome any initiative by volunteer organizations to proactively share virus-fighting information with the community.

She said that the humanitarian aid ecosystem in Malaysia should involve various stakeholders such as legal entities, companies, political organizations and the mass media to further ensure the effectiveness of the aid provided.

“We may not be able to fully cope with various disasters and problems by relying on the help and action of certain agencies.

“Instead, we should use all the powers and expertise of all parties to ensure that help can be delivered to victims quickly and safely,” she said.

Insaf is a non-governmental organization that provides humanitarian aid to people in need due to disasters and poverty at home and abroad. – Bernama