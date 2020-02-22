[dpm:-electrical-power-transition-will-be-as-agreed,-aim-now-is-on-addressing-issues-struggling-with-the-nation]

Deputy Primary Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail claims the make any difference on the handing around of the key minister’s submit by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to his successor had been agreed at the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council assembly past evening. ― Photograph by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― The governing administration will aim on addressing troubles and challenges experiencing the place, especially the effect of the Covid-19 infection on the economic climate, rather than on the ability transition, reported Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She mentioned the make any difference on the handing more than of the prime minister’s article by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to his successor experienced been agreed at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council assembly last night time.

“We govern the state… to rectify and make improvements to as considerably as we can (the problem). We are now going through the Covid-19 cluster, how we are heading to take care of it for the reason that the spread of the virus has a destructive result on the country’s economic system.

“So we will all concentration on the effects of Covid-19 on the nation. The difficulty on the electric power transition experienced been agreed to very last evening and it was established soon after Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation),” she informed reporters just after flagging-off contributors for the Kayuhan Kasih Mesra Enjoyment Ride with the DPM right here right now.

The deputy key minister stated this when asked on the determination of the PH Presidential Council assembly final night time for the ability transition to be after the Apec 2020 summit in November and that Dr Mahathir himself would identify when to stage down.

Previously, Dr Wan Azizah, who is Pandan Member of Parliament, joined the 500 contributors in the enjoyable ride organised by the Ampang Community Biking Club.

On the enjoyment journey, she mentioned, it was an exercise to market wholesome living and appropriate for the individuals from all walks of lifetime and age group. ― Bernama