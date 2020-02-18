[dpm:-remaining-malaysians-airlifted-from-wuhan-cleared-of-covid-19]

On February four, Malaysia airlifted out of China 107 folks comprising Malaysians and non-Malaysian spouses and kids who experienced been stranded in coronavirus-strike Wuhan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — The remaining 105 Malaysians who were airlifted from Wuhan, China in a humanitarian mission not long ago have been verified to be negative for the Covid-19 an infection, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail reported nowadays.

The deputy key minister claimed they are becoming discharged from the quarantine facility in Bandar Enstek in Nilai, Negri Sembilan starting up from 2pm currently.

“I have good information. The Malaysians and their overseas spouses that was quarantined at the Bigger Education Management Academy (AKEPT) have been tested destructive and all who ended up held at AKEPT will be discharged just after a 14-day checking period of time.

“The discharge procedure begun at 2pm today. I am extremely relieved,” Dr Wan Azizah instructed the press.

On February four, Malaysia airlifted out of China 107 individuals comprising Malaysians and non-Malaysian spouses and little ones who experienced been stranded in coronavirus-hit Wuhan metropolis that has been under a lockdown because January 23.

The evacuation of the 88 Malaysians and 19 non-Malaysian next-of-kin was finished in just over 14 hours, with a special AirAsia plane departing KL Intercontinental Airport 2 (klia2) at three.50pm on Monday (Feb 3) and returning to KLIA with the evacuees by 6am Tuesday.

Earlier, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the National Catastrophe Management Company (NADMA) chairman, claimed in a assertion that immediately after the flight returned to KLIA, the 107 evacuees were ferried by bus to the Air Catastrophe Unit (ADU) at KLIA for a well being screening.

Two of the 107 failed the screening and have been taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital when the relaxation was sent to AKEPT.