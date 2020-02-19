[dpm-sees-muted-national-women’s-day-celebration-this-12-months-thanks-to-covid-19]

Deputy Key Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks through a push meeting in Putrajaya February 19,2020. ― Photo by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — This year’s Countrywide Women’s Day is probably to be muted with a scaled-down group in attendance owing to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, mentioned Women of all ages, Relatives and Community Improvement Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail nowadays.

She reported the ministry will try out to put together as many hand sanitizers as possible in the course of related functions and situations, which run from March one to 12.

“We are anticipating lesser crowds in attendance in that sense, for the reason that we have to be realistic about this outbreak,” Dr Wan Azizah claimed all through a push convention at the ministry listed here.

She also discouraged those people who may perhaps drop unwell during the period from attending, so as to control the probable spread of any probable diseases.

“Asides from that, the emphasize of the Nationwide Women’s Day 2020 is to emphasise the importance of obtaining a roof more than one’s head, and how a excellent household existence contributes to the individual’s wellbeing.

“Among other things, we will also aim on supporting Orang Asli communities to create new houses and fix current types, so they have a decent place to reside in,” Dr Wan Azizah stated.

This year’s celebration, with the topic “Balance for Prosperity (Seimbang untuk Sejahtera)” will have 4 primary focuses by means of six substantive programmes, together with discussion seminars, the Women’ NGO Convention 2020, a special women’s slot in RTM, Youthful Women of all ages Bootcamp, a special Islamic forum, and a specific Friday sermon.

Four neighborhood engagements will also be carried out, concentrating on the Orang Asli group, projects by the ministry’s secretary-basic and director-general, the group of susceptible women, social visits by volunteers to hospitals and prisons, as effectively as the Purple Tour.

Competitions involving video creativity, Instagram image creative imagination, as effectively as cooking and decoration, will also be held throughout the celebration.

The celebration will also be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on March 6, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.