DPM: Travel ban has been extended to two other provinces of China, Malaysia, for coronavirus concerns

KUALA LUMPUR, February 9 – Malaysia will immediately restrict the admission of Chinese nationals from Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces after the Chinese government blocked them due to the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri, Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said this was an extension of the government’s January 27 decision that introduced travel restrictions for travelers from Hubei Province, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan City.

“The original restrictions applied to 16 cities in Hubei, and the expansion now connects five cities in Zhejiang and two in Jiangsu,” she said after a Chinese New Year open house, jointly shared by the Malaysian Chinese Muslim Association and the department Quill City Mall was organized for Islamic Development in Zhejiang.

Dr. Wan Azizah added that the Immigration Service was also asked to tighten the restrictions by imposing conditions on all visitors to Malaysia who had visited one of the three provinces in China within the past 14 days, regardless of nationality.

“The Home Office, immigration and other agencies in the Sultan Iskandar building and Sultan Abu Bakar complex in Johor Bahru were asked to better monitor and control the crowd entering through their gates.

“With the situation still under control, with the exception of the provinces and cities mentioned above, it is no longer necessary to impose restrictions on the rest of China and the rest of China,” she said.

Over 30 million people in Zhejiang are affected by the blocking directive. Public transportation is severely restricted, and only one person per household is allowed to drop off and buy goods in supermarkets while they have a special government-issued ticket that allows them to do so.

The pandemic has so far claimed over 800 lives, with 89 deaths recorded yesterday in Hubei province alone. An estimated 27,100 cases of infection have been registered in the province, more than 37,000 worldwide.