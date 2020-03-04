[dr-afif:-i-will-keep-on-being-seberang-jaya-assemblyman]

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow demonstrating an formal letter as he announces state exco Dr Afif Bahardin’s resignation throughout a press meeting on March four, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, March 4 — Previous PKR deputy Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin, who resigned as a Penang state exco these days, stressed he will continue being as a Seberang Jaya assemblyman underneath the Pakatan Harapan state government.

He stated he will keep on to fulfil his duties as an assemblyman as entrusted to him by voters in the 2018 typical election.

“I will keep on to provide my constituents as the Seberang Jaya assemblyman,” he reported in the course of a press convention at his property in Seberang Jaya right here.

