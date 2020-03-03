[dr-afif:-pkr-disciplinary-board-will-make-your-mind-up-my-upcoming-in-bash]

Previous deputy PKR Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin explained he will leave it to the occasion disciplinary board to determine on his situation. — Photograph by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE City, March three — Previous deputy PKR Youth main Dr Afif Bahardin, a identified ally of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, mentioned he will leave it to the party disciplinary board to make your mind up on his position.

The Penang point out government councillor said he is nonetheless incredibly considerably fully commited to PKR’s “reformasi” (reform) struggle for a thoroughly clean authorities cost-free from corruption.

“I attended the conference at PKR headquarters on Sunday, as you know what had occurred and I take note of that, I have also knowledgeable the get together president that I am ready to accept any conclusion and action by the social gathering,” he reported.

The Seberang Jaya assemblyman extra that he experienced responded to the present result in letter that was issued to him by the occasion on February 21.

“I have replied to the clearly show result in letter on Wednesday, so I now go away it to the disciplinary board to make a decision,” he stated.

In the meantime, Dr Afif explained he will proceed to fulfil his accountability as an assemblyman and a condition exco.

“The people have presented me their believe in by electing me and I was appointed as exco by the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, so I will continue with my function as very long as I am needed,” he stated.

He additional that he has also stated his dedication to go on serving as the state exco.

When requested no matter if his stand now is with Azmin, who was sacked from PKR and is now aligned with Perikatan Nasional (PN), or still with Pakatan Harapan (PH), he replied: “I am even now here.”

He explained he has been with Azmin for a lengthy time, the exact same duration of time he was with occasion president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Many have questioned about my determination, all I can say is that my conscience is clear, my concepts are crystal clear and for now, my posture in the occasion is nonetheless unclear pending the conclusion by the disciplinary board,” he reported.

Dr Afif claimed he could not make any conclusion on his posture in PKR as it is the party’s decision.

“If they want me to continue, I will continue and if they want to sack me, I will take it,” he stated.

Dr Afif was served a exhibit-result in letter by his occasion for allegedly currently being involved in routines to sabotage the party’s Youth Congress in Ayer Keroh, Melaka past year.

On Sunday, Dr Afif along with social gathering vice-president Chua Tian Chang, recognised as Tian Chua, were harassed by party supporters as they ended up leaving the bash headquarters.

Supporters had shouted “pengkhianat” (traitor) towards them and Chua was also assaulted just as he was receiving into his car or truck.