[dr-afif-slapped-with-show-bring-about-letter-from-pkr-disciplinary-board]

The display-result in letter alleged that Dr Afif was associated in actions to sabotage the Youth Congress in Ayer Keroh, Melaka on Dec 6 last year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE Town, Feb 21 ― Former PKR Youth deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin has been issued a present-bring about letter by the party’s Disciplinary Board for allegedly causing issues at the party’s Youth Congress last yr.

The PKR Permatang Pauh division deputy chief claimed he received the letter this afternoon and was supplied 14 days to reply.

Dr Afif explained he learnt that several other PKR Youth leaders experienced been in the same way served the display-lead to letter despite the fact that he did not have their names.

“I will be speaking to my mates to find out how many received this letter,” he told reporters following attending the start of the Penang football squad’s new jersey by Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow in this article last evening.

The demonstrate-induce letter, dated Feb 20 and signed by Disciplinary Board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim, alleged that Dr Afif was concerned in actions to sabotage the Youth Congress in Ayer Keroh, Melaka on Dec six past yr.

Dr Afif, who is condition Agriculture, Agro-dependent Market, and Rural and Health and fitness Enhancement Committee chairman, said this was the 1st time he experienced listened to of the costs from him. ― Bernama