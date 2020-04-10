Dr. Anthony Fauci says Exercise is Only a Day

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says a few days’ flu vaccination tests are out of date.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said at the White House’s latest Fromavirus board of trustees meeting, the people responsible for upgrading, verifying the quality of the tests say “most tests” will be available within a week.

Fauci told CNN on Friday that it was “very likely” that it would happen. “

Examination of skeletal muscle may indicate whether a person has recently been exposed to coronavirus infection. Fauci said the test would say “you are infected and if you are feeling well you probably have recovered.”

Fauci said specialists may try to find out how deep the virus is “into society” and whether infected people can later become infected again, which is very important “for us too. ‘health workers.’

Fauci said that testing for antibiotics does not mean that specialists abstain from testing for the virus to see an infected person. “These things are done in parallel,” he said.

Get Brief. Sign up to receive the great stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.