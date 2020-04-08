Dr. Beth Potter killed: husband killed by Wisconsin doctor and daughter boyfriend Carly Sanford, police say

A prosecutor on Tuesday charged teenagers with fatally shooting and killing her husband, a physician at the University of Wisconsin and his girlfriend’s parents, and leaving their bodies in the school’s arboretum. Khari Sanford, 18, has been charged with two parties for one intentional murder and the use of dangerous weapons.

“This was a brutal execution,” said William Brown, aide to Dane County.

An 18-year-old Alijaraloo, a friend of Sanford, has been charged as an accomplice and faces two counts as a party to the first willful murder. Each bail was set at $ 1 million.

Dr. Beth Potter

WISC-TV

Crystal Vera, a Sanford attorney, declined to comment. Larrue’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Sanford’s girlfriends were the victim’s daughter, Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband, Robin Carre, 57. Joggers found victims on March 31 in an orchard, a survey and popular recreation area near the Madison campus.

This photo, provided by Dane County of the Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office, shows Khari Sanford in a reservation photo dated April 3, 2020.

/ AP

Necropsy revealed that both victims were shot behind their heads. Apparently the night before their bodies were discovered. Several used shell casings were found around the victim. Potter wore pajamas and socks, but in cold weather he did not wear shoes and Kale only wore underwear.

Potter’s friend told investigators that the couple had moved their daughter and Sanford from their homes to rented homes because they did not comply with rules governing social distance during the outbreak of the coronavirus. A Potter supervisor at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic stated that potter’s drugs are at high risk of infection and require social distance.

A few hours before the killings, Potter told a friend that when she and Sanford were moving, the daughter said, “You don’t care about me” and “You don’t talk to me,” and Potter said Said the complaint.

A classmate at Madison West High School told investigators that he had heard a talk between a victim’s daughter and Sanford in a pottery class just before school was canceled last month. rich. Friends said that “band” probably means thousands of dollars of cash.

A friend told investigators that when Sanford stopped by at home on March 31 and called Raleigh, he looked excited and desperate. According to a friend, LaRue said that Sanford had heard on social media that one of the victims was hospitalized and probably alive.

“I swear I bumped into them, how they survived,” said Sanford. Friends said that Sanford hung up and shot people “behind the head” in the arboretum, and told Raleigh that he was with him. Authorities did not publicly state how the victim was injured when the interview was conducted.

Kristen Romanchief has announced the arrest of Robin Calle and Beth Potter in a double murder.

Watch: https://t.co/TNvZD4976h

— UW-Madison Police [@UWMadisonPolice] April 3, 2020

The surveillance video showed a minivan similar to that owned by Kale traveling on the streets around the campus, matching the GPS coordinates of Larue’s cell phone, the complaint said.

When police interviewed the victim’s daughter, she told them they were with Sanford the night of the murder and no one had left their rental homes.

UW Police spokeswoman Marc Lovicott said on Tuesday that the investigation was still active.

Potter worked at the Wingra Family Medical Center, which is run by the UW-Madison Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Center. She was also the Medical Director of Employee Health Services at UW Health.

He led Madison’s youth soccer club. Kale’s professional consulting work included helping high school students make the best preparations for college entrance.

The couple survives with three children, teens and twenties.

