Dr. Bright Casualty by Trump War on Science

CNN Jim Acosta said that Dr. Rick Bright was pushed as the head of BARDA sounded as if he had been “a victim of the President’s war against scientists”.

Bright has moved to another location, but said in a statement today, “I believe this transfer was a response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars available to Congress to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in safe and scientific scrutiny.” solutions and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that have no scientific value. I say that in order to fight this deadly virus, science – not politics or krononyism – must lead the way. “

Acosta said Anderson Cooper“It sounds like a victim, Anderson, of the president’s war against scientists, of the war on science in administration.”

He noted that Bright – who is suing – specifically noted the issues he raised on treatments such as hydroxychloroquine.

“And when this doctor, Dr. Bright, asked questions about it, he says he was fired from his position and was talking to a source familiar with the situation this afternoon, Anderson. We’re told he hasn’t even been told what’s going on.” to make the National Institutes of Health. And so it sounds like he’s moved from one job to another, and he doesn’t even know what that job is, “said Acosta.

