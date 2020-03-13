Christian Jessen reduced the “fear” surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. (David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Pictures)

British TV personality Dr Christian Jessen said the Italians are using the coronavirus as “an excuse for” too much sleep, while admitting that what he said was “a little confusing”.

Oh.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio´s Find All Areas, Jessen also said that he would take the plague that plagued Italy, the largest outpost in China’s COVID-19 China. The threat of more than 1,000 people has seen the cities evacuated and closed.

What a wonderful moment it was!

Christian Jessen: ‘(Coronavirus) is the excuse.’

Just as care is mixed with hysteria, paranoia and fear, Italian doctors are facing questions as to who should live or die as the virus fills the current medical system.

Hospitals have been bathed in patients, being the first line of treatment as they have to do one another should prioritize COVID-19 treatment for other illnesses, leaving the surgery if the rest becomes scarce for the day.

The Italian streets that have risen and the wings of espresso have been replaced by a coronavirus epidemic. (MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP via Getty Pictures)

Roads have closed because all business except retail stores such as Wednesday is closed.

This, Dr Christian Jessen said, is the only Italians who use the herb as an “excuse” to sleep.

“That might be fair to say this, (and) you should apologize, but don’t you think it’s an excuse?” he said.

“In Italian, you think it will, give up everything and stop working for a while and stay longer.”

A British doctor says people are more worried about COVID-19 than is necessary.

Asked if British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had done well to delay the closure of schools, Dr Christian Jessen replied: “I really agree with him.

“I think the epidemic was more in the media than in the reality.

“I mean, if you think of the flu, and not overweight, the flu kills a lot of people every year.”

Co-author Stephen Lang has also informed Embarrassing Bodies that he says 10 people have left COVID-19 now.

“Now I know that this is a pity for those who are affected but it is not a huge amount compared to the flu, which is thousands,” Jessen said.

“It’s not about women, it’s not about pregnant women, it’s not about children as far as we know. What about this big concern?

“This is like real cold, lets be honest.”

Although much of the information provided by health inspectors is still small, experts from the China Centers of Disease Control say that approximately 0 percent of children and adolescents have died from the virus.

In addition, the British government has sought to alleviate concerns by stating that there is “no indication” that pregnant people would be more affected by COVID-19, experts suspect.

“I can’t believe it,” medical professor Paul Hunter told BBC News.

“It’s based on data from nine pregnant women, so I don’t think you can say that everything is fine.”

When asked if TV was a distraction, Jessen replied: “Everything.

“I think it’s the Daily Mail epidemic. I don’t think it’s a real problem. Obviously, it’s a real epidemic, but I think we are more worried than we need to be.”

To better understand, the World Health Organization announced Thursday that the spread is now a pandemic.

“Now I must eat my words and I hope I don’t!” Then Jessen added.