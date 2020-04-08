Dr. Donald: Why the US president just sought an uninsured cover COVID-19

WASHINGTON –

Americans and Canadians alike are used to seeing the beauty, the pastel mood for medicine, healing and healing on television. They are less likely to listen to their lectures in the white room.

In some instances, Donald Trump’s nightly news reports have been labeled as infomercials as the nation’s top leader promoting hydroxychloroquine – a malarial drug most commonly prescribed for such diseases. the lupus and arthritis that the president seems to believe are committed to COVID-19 patients.

Trump has said the United States has dispatched 29 million hydroxychloroquine tablets – a strategy based on evidence that doctors, health care professionals, governors and experts are contagious. illness across the country has described the inequality of the good and the bad of the worst.

On Tuesday he captured the story of Karen Whitsett, a Democrat from Michigan, who told Fox News this week “” he thought he was dead “before the drug test, which he now offers marks save his life.

“I think he’ll vote for me now, even though he’s a Democrat,” Trump said. “I’m not saying that happens to everyone, but this is a beautiful story. There are lots of stories. And I said, ‘Try it.’ ‘

That is exactly the message of Florence Tew not wanting to hear.

Tew, who lives in Toronto, has been taking the drug for the past 12 years to help manage lupus, which can include asthma, rash and kidney disease. It doesn’t need anything more global to find a successful COVID-19 treatment, he says – but not based on the unprecedented scientific evidence of its use. personal therapy.

Tew, who described the claims online by other lupus patients, had been warned by their pharmacists that they would not be able to refill their medication – and in one case, directed by the doctor’s office. refuse the action entirely.

“That’s when I started to get really scared,” he said. “You get to a point where you take this medicine and you’re just – you feel good, you can work, you can work, and then something throws in the body. “

Tew says he now receives a monthly dose of his medication from PocketPills, a B.C. pharmacy. as a service that completes, provides and maintains medicines online – and which has begun to see the warning signs of the drug.

Requests for drugs spiked in North America in the early stages of the strike, shortly after the president began singing his praises, said A.J. Bassi, the company’s director of pharmacy. Oversight bodies like the Ontario Medical Association and the Doctors of Ontario need to issue warnings not to keep doctors complacent.

Since then, although manufacturers wanted to put the drug in Canada at the moment, in advance, suppliers have been using purchasing histories to ban pharmacies. drugs for a 30-day limit on how much they can buy, he said.

“If I only buy 500 tablets a month, because that’s what I share a lot, then that’s how much they’ll limit what we can buy,” Bassi said. The last challenge will be to deal with the logistical problems that the retailer uses to land on the ground to deliver goods, causing customers to slow down.

“Everyone goes crazy to buy toilet paper – when you need something, you buy two more than one, because you just – you’re scared. And the same in the drug store – you’re scared for your patients, so you buy more. “

So what is with the initial development of hydroxychloroquine?

Broadcasting technology, they often look back on Big Pharma’s longstanding influence on America’s leadership and reputation as a donor. The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump owns a small stake in Sanofi, a Paris-based manufacturer of Plaquenil, a trade name.

The company says on its website “” Hydroxychloroquine can cause serious side effects and should not be taken without medical advice or advice, “” Sanofi’s hydroxychloroquine product is not an indication. reference to COVID-19 in all countries. “

Neighbors with Trump, including billionaire Larry Ellison, TV personality Mehmet Oz and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani have pushed the president to tighten the drug’s approval for COVID- 19, time of publication. He has also been popular at speaking on Fox News, Trump’s favorite cable-news indulgence.

And Peter Navarro, a senior economics consultant at the White House, announced that he was promoting a hydroxychloroquine idea that he had entered into a Problem Lab with a holiday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the face of the federal program COVID-19 efforts.

Navarro, considered his subject of research into warnings about the effectiveness of drugs, has passed the president’s sentiment.

“History will determine if this is a possible drug,” he told CNN. “Now, in the fog of war, if that can save lives that’s a good thing.”

The president of Trump’s interest in medicine is based on a detailed study of the work of a relative of patients, said Dr. Allen Zagoren, a surgeon and public affairs specialist at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Zagoren said “When you have a disease that affects millions of people, you have to have big numbers for the work because that would be a coincidence – the disease can’t be expected, “

“You have to learn big things to guess. When you start throwing things on the wall to see what’s going to stick, that’s a waste file – it’s garbage in, trash out.”

Then there is the problem of side effects, Zagoren noted: drugs carried to people who have a lot of problems, especially for those with pre-existing conditions, immune deficiencies, problems cardiovascular – very common people who are most likely to be severely affected by COVID-19 in the first place.

Hydroxychloroquine is usually administered in combination with an antibiotic called azithromycin that increases the risk of death in patients with advanced liver disease.

Zagoren said “If I am asked to review a case for a lawyer or a drug group where a doctor has decided to prescribe a patient without evidence on the label and the patient died, which was neglected, ”Zagoren said.

“Write the check, because you can’t prevent that.”

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2020.

