[Dr. Dre captivates supporters with Kobe Bryant Video Tribute – Up News Information Los Angeles]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rapper and producer Andre Younger, much better recognised as Dr. Dre, produced a tribute to the Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, on Sunday.

The video caught the consideration of admirers on social networks. Examine out below.

Dr. Dre gives an epic tribute to Kobe Bryant. 🎥 @GibsonHazard The | @Jackson_Bannon pic.twitter.com/o0Id018aEs %MINIFYHTML553366512cd8f908c5b5739a2522fa6f13%

%MINIFYHTML553366512cd8f908c5b5739a2522fa6f14% – NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020

The video presents intriguing moments from Bryant's daily life as a father and athlete.

%MINIFYHTML553366512cd8f908c5b5739a2522fa6f15% %MINIFYHTML553366512cd8f908c5b5739a2522fa6f16%

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 alongside with 7 other men and women. There ended up no survivors.

Authorities are nevertheless investigating the lead to of the deadly accident.

A celebration of daily life is celebrated for the father-daughter pair at the Staples Center on February 24.

Admirers have till Monday, February 17 at 10 p.m. PT to register to acquire tickets at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/kobeandgianna.

In accordance to a news merchandise posted by the Lakers, on Tuesday, February 18, fans will obtain a notification about no matter whether they have been confirmed and if they have been invited to take part in the community ticket start on February 19. Get an entry code and a website link to access the sale.

Tickets get started at $ 24.02 or can be procured for $ 224 each or two for $ 224.

Proceeds from the sale of tickets will be donated to the newly named Mamba y Mambacita Sports Basis.