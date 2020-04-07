Dr. Drew apologized after his clips about a very strong coronavirus infection!

Wow, we knew Dr. Drew Pinski For the past decade or so, there have been fewer doctors and more Teenage mothers have been judges, but we have always considered her medical views to be legitimate. (If we’re honest, I wouldn’t be offended if he was a silver fox by a sexy bed full of genuine gavita. But it was a voice next to him. Adam Carolla.) In use.

But now, it started to feel like there was nothing FREE in what he was saying.

We did not follow the description of the Love Line coronavirus epidemic. Often we don’t notice Faux News – but those who drew attention gathered a super summary of his attack on his media COVID-19 filming as a fairly serious issue, and it’s really worrying.

Related: Senators make money on the stock market using a brief introduction to the Coronavirus ??

In fact, in his own show, Dr. Drew, and on various Fox News shows, he described the common cold as “mild” and “less serious,” all of which he described as “panic out of the press.” “If you’re under 65, you’re going to be fine.” Even if you’re hit by a meteorite, you’re more likely to die.

Wow. We have no doubt that he takes the virus seriously and that thousands of people are hit by meteorites every day. In either case, it is a shocking statement by a man with a medical degree.

Even worse, that powerful phrase lasts until mid-March! See the line of clips (below):

Dr. Drew is a snake oil seller. It’s really scary here. What a shame. photo.twitter.com/Eh35Ky8yVO

– Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 4, 2020

Dr. Drew seems to have drawn more attention to the videos by responding angrily to those who reconnected with them. Oh, and if you take them all down in some way, you can’t erase what he said, like the 1:00 sign. KTLA interview:

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKpuq0wkF8g (/ insert)

At least he said he believed the video Dr. Anthony FauchiBayna. (This was before the start of their #FireDrFauci campaign when the right wing disagreed Donald Trump.) In use.

Three weeks after the last clip in the super clip, she sang a very different melody. He posted the video Twitter Download COMPLETE 180 in many previous posts:

“I had an ancient misconception about treating coronavirus with the flu. They were wrong.”

He later apologized to himself, saying that “a lot of people were shouting” in the old movement.

“I was part of the choir that sang it and we were wrong. I’m sorry about that … I got it right

At least he’s apologizing now. It performs a large number of these holes. So, oh, thank you? But the damage is being compensated because thousands of people are listening, doing it properly, continuing their daily lives, and helping the virus to spread more.

Watch on #Periscope: #DoseOfDrDrew 4/4 / 2020https: //t.co/DbABPe47FU

– Dr. Drew (@drdrew) April 4, 2020

If he just misunderstood, we will understand. It happens to everyone, even doctors.

However, he simply reviewed all this information and took nothing but experts in the field. He actively told viewers that all information about the virus was considered B.S. He said out loud that he was angry about how the report was going!

How confident was he to get it when so many doctors said the opposite? If we do it you

Related: When was Dr. Drew asked about Hillary Clinton’s health?

We’ll tell you who sent that message during that time. Sean Hannie, Laura Ingram, Jeanine Pierre, Tommy Lahren, Devin Nunes, Rush LimbogBayna. See connection? Of course, it was Trump himself who, during a rally in February, threatened followers that COVID-19 was a “new fake” by the Democrats. Recently, on March 24, he compared it to a cold! Just like Dr. Drew did.

Hannie. Hurry. Dobbs. Ingraam. Pirro. Nunes. Tammy. It’s Geraldo. Doocy. Hegset. Schlapp. Siegel. Waters. Dr. Drew. Henry. Ainsley. Gaets. Infofe. Pence. Kudlov. Convoy. Trump.

Today we greet our sacrificial heroes. image.twitter.com/35WLDgoHcf

– Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 3, 2020

Maybe it’s all Trump’s supporters misjudging the effects of the novel coronavirus and acting on the facts … maybe it’s a *** total overlap ***. Natsu: In order to have the same conclusion, Trump said he wanted to disperse, so the American people probably didn’t think he was in a big catastrophe … but I want to make a conclusion for both of us.

Do you think Dr. Drew just “went wrong”?

(Photo courtesy of Adriana M. Barraza / WENN / Instar.)