Dr. Drew apologizes to Coronavirus

(NEW YORK) – Medical expert Drew Pinsky apologized for some of the comments posted in a recent video in which he expressed his displeasure with Coronavirus and suggested “fear came into his head.”

Pinky said in a video posted over the weekend, “I wish I had gotten it, but I got it wrong.” Pinsky is known as “Dr. Drew. ”

Pinky’s abduction is set in motion by a video that has made the clips with a two-month long list. It’s a form of news coverage that has gained momentum with the virus: The Washington Post has made mashups about President Donald Trump and Fox News, while Comedy Central on Friday released a video featuring conservative.

Pinky’s video went viral on Twitter, which someone called “DroopsDr.” It is impossible to verify the person’s identity.

The video compiles Pinky’s video clips on his online show “Ask Dr. Drew,” his “Dr. After Technology” videos and other media appearances. He repeatedly insists that coronavirus will not get worse with fever. , at one point suggesting that the risk of coronavirus death is not lower than asteroid fever.

On KTLA-TV on March 2, he said he was angry about the “public outcry” caused by the disease.

Later in the month, while speaking from New York, he noted that the subways are overcrowded because city officials say they should avoid the train.

And he answered, I am he. “It’s just ridiculous.”

More than 10,000 people have died from coronavirus disease in the United States. Most infected people have mild or minor symptoms and recover, but for the elderly and those with a mild condition, it can be fatal.

In his apology, Pinky noted he was “part of a choir” who co-infected coronavirus and flu. He said he did not understand the severity of the illness and began to check the extent of the infection.

While he did not say that the video was fraudulently arranged, he noted that in most of his appearances, he also drew viewers to Dr. Lehman’s guide. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control. Pinsky did not immediately return a message from the Associated Press Monday.

In a post he posted on Twitter, the person who posted the video suggested Fauci’s decision might have disappeared behind Pinky’s comments.

Related Articles

A few weeks ago, The Washington Post released a video comparing data from Fox News Channel people like Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro before the outbreak and beyond. She even made a video that included comparisons of Trump and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio showing the virus.

The online video of Comedy Central, “Pandumic Heroes,” has already been viewed more than 19 million times, according to Ramin Hedayati, head of digital content for “The Daily Show.”

While it contains comments by Trump and radio commentator Rush Limbaugh, Comedy Central’s animated video focuses on Fox News’s video clips reducing the virus or reporting the risks involved. it to make Trump look bad.

“It felt like the time was right for her, because the story was moving so fast … and we didn’t want people to forget that,” Hedayati said.

“Today’s show” has been a staple for Fox News over the years, but Hedayati says it’s hard to remember any issue people have responded to in an area with such anger toward the network.

A spokesman for Fox News said the Post and Comedy Central videos were nominated territories and did not have their definitions. The network pushed back against this notion that it did not take coronavirus seriously.

The Washington Free Beacon has also produced its own mashup video with major media coverage of the disease.

“Liberals and public health officials say the same words without being blamed,” conservative columnist Sharyl Attkisson wrote in a response to the Central Comedy video. “It’s as if the language is thought to be dangerous or ‘coronavirus-skeptical’ only when conservatives, Trump supporters or other people are targeted.”

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) COVID-19