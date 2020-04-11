Dr. Fauci Debunks ‘False Stories’ Certificates of Innocence

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Terb An infectious disease specialist has struck a chord with a so-called “fake story” by a Fox News subscriber about the possibility of corona immunization certificates encouraging people to become infected.

Fauci came up with the idea during a show The story with Martha MacCallum, where the host’s first question was a Tweet from the Fox News subscriber Tammy Bruce. In it, he suggested that any “government certificates” issued by the government could “encourage the virus to be taken while punishing those who remained healthy.”

He talks about “immunity certificates” when it comes to opening things up and getting people back to work. Until we have a vaccine, how can this not * motivate * us to get the virus while punishing those who remain healthy?

– Tammy Bruce (.HeyTammyBruce) April 10, 2020

“No, I mean, that’s kind of a fake story,” Fauci said clearly. “I can’t imagine anyone wanting to get the virus when you know what the virus can do.” As of Friday, more than 18,000 Americans and more than 100,000 people worldwide have died from complications from COVID-19.

“I think the point is, if you didn’t have it, you wouldn’t be able to get one of these cards and move on with your life,” MacCallum said, following Bruce’s request.

“You know, I don’t think it will be proven, honestly,” Fauci replied, again pressing Bruce’s condition that a “certified immune system” have an advantage over those who have never been infected.

“There has been a lot of talk about immunity certificates. I think that until we try hard enough out there to get a real sense of penetrating this disinfection in society, there may be some surprises about it,” he added. “Because we don’t know, a certain fact that we are not sure, what percentage of people who are infected are those who are completely asymptomatic? Are there people who have been infected, have cleared the virus, didn’t know they were infected, didn’t know they were sick? Is it 10%, 20%, 50%? We don’t know yet. When we do antibody testing, that we can do serosurveillances representative parts of the population, then we will have a better sense of it. Until then we don’t know. “

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protected)