Dr. Fauci hopes US to see “Real Normality” from November election

Dr. Anthony Fauci talk to me Brian Williams after informing the press of the Coronas on Friday, informing about what is happening in cities of the country with valid mediation.

Williams asked: “If you had your way and I know a lot of people have been around for a long time, will people in all 50 states have the right and ability to vote by mail?”

Fauci said at the top that it was not his area of ​​expertise, but added: “I hope that by November we will have things under control that we could have a real degree of normalcy. This is my interest and my job as a public health person. “

He reiterated the guidelines that Americans should follow, including the recommendation that “the wear and tear of a cloth mask could be useful” for people who need to leave home.

Williams also asked if there were any conclusions about immunity and recurrence. Fauci replied: “We do not have all the information. If this virus occurs like many other viruses we know of, when you are infected and recover and have a good antibody response, you are protected from exposure and infection with the same virus, this is one a presumption based on a lot of good data. What we don’t know is that we don’t know how long this protection will last. “

