Dr. Fauci says the United States is “struggling” with the COVID-19 explosion

Anthony Fauci, a leading US pathologist, warned Sunday that the United States is “struggling” to block the COVID-19 outbreak, but said there are indications that efforts to reduce the virus are working.

In an appearance on CNN’s face the Nation, Fauci, president of the Allergy and Infectious Diseases Center and a chief executive of the coronavirus group, said that while the nation’s efforts are effective, he cannot say “we have control it. ”

“This will be a fake statement. We are fighting to seize it,” Fauci said.

Fauci warned that the number of new antibiotics could be worse before it could be easier. While the main goal is to reduce the number of new cases, the consequences of reducing the pollution will not be “days, but weeks.” He warns that there will be a “bad week” ahead, although injuries for new coronavirus infections may “rise” through the week, or later.

“As the case goes down and you have fewer hospitalizations, less attention is paid to death,” Fauci said. “So even though it’s getting – essentially improving in that case, the new cases are starting to deteriorate, and, as you know, a week or two later. So we need to be prepared that despite the “Obviously, it works, but we can still see that kind of death.”

Fauci added that it is important to keep people safe – avoiding six feet from other people and avoiding crowds – even in areas where there is a shortage of COVID-19 laws.

Related Articles

Stay up-to-date on the growing threats to global health through our online coronavirus newsletter.

“This virus does not discriminate whether you are in a small town in an area that is unique to the country before or whether you are in a large city. Soon, you will see a lot of noise. ”

Fauci stressed that it is impossible to “eradicate the virus”, and that people should be prepared to continue to pose threats, including the development of vaccines and therapeutic approaches.

“Unless we have that power all over the world, there is a good chance it will take climate action,” Fauci said.

Fauci’s statement came true this morning when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the number of casualties was lower for the first time in the state, and there were fewer deaths on Saturday than Friday. He said it could be “blip” in the data- or “early switch.”

Please send suggestions, guidance, and news from the first line to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Rule Nine at nine.law@time.com.

. [afiToTranslate] Brief [t] COVID-19 [t] It’s a story