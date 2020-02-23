[“dr.-intimate-2”-episode-ending-scenes-that-remaining-viewers-in-tears-and-in-shock]

“Dr. Passionate 2” is savoring a profitable run with consecutively high viewership ratings.

With just two episodes left, the SBS drama took a seem back again at some of its most impactful endings that moved viewers to tears or still left them speechless with plot twists.

Heartbreaking ending

In episode 13, Search engine optimisation Woo Jin (played by Ahn Hyo Seop) bid farewell to Kim Sa Bu (performed by Han Suk Kyu). Immediately after currently being threatened by gang users about Kim Sa Bu’s basic safety, Search engine marketing Woo Jin made the tricky determination to leave Dol Dam Clinic. Saying a tearful goodbye to his mentor, he also introduced tears to the eyes of Kim Sa Bu. Search engine optimization Woo Jin was pressured to indication a deal to yet another medical center just after non-public bank loan loan companies manufactured violent threats in opposition to Kim Sa Bu.

Seeing Kim Sa Bu throughout the hallway, Web optimization Woo Jin walked towards him and solemnly said, “I think I’m heading to have to go to a different hospital.” Immediately after expressing that he praised himself for the 1st time for enduring a tricky life, he adds, “I was equipped to meet up with Kim Sa Bu because I did not give up. It wasn’t a extensive period of time, but I was thankful.”

Kim Sa Bu appeared startled by the unexpected goodbye, and viewers ended up remaining heartbroken looking at the probable conclude of Search engine marketing Woo Jin and Kim Sa Bu’s partnership that had shaped via mutual regard, have confidence in, and admiration.

Powerful ending

In episode seven, Kim Sa Bu spoke out about the dirty logic utilized by Park Min Kook (performed by Kim Joo Heon) to attain fame and prestige and criticizes his emphasis on blindly following principles.

Kim Sa Bu left a robust impression on viewers when he achieved his boiling place. He shouted at Park Min Kook who only chased fame and prestige by way of twisted logic and did not stand up for Cha Eun Jae (played by Lee Sung Kyung) who was attacked when serving to a target of domestic violence.

Park Min Kook continued to infuriate him by refusing to settle for a prisoner serving a existence sentence into the emergency room. When he started airing his excuses about his desire to operate the clinic safely and securely, a man walked into the unexpected emergency home when bleeding from his neck soon after getting stabbed by his wife. This person at some point died owing to cardiac arrest.

Kim Sa Bu pointedly claimed to Park Min Kook, “Rules? What a joke. You are just sparing yourself since you feel it’s going to harm you.”

Stunning ending

In episode 10, Search engine optimisation Woo Jin urgently knocked on the door of Kim Sa Bu’s business office after seeing him pass out on the floor.

Kim Sa Bu was injured from the bus rollover incident, but he ongoing to run on other individuals prior to lastly getting rid of consciousness in his business office.

Search engine marketing Woo Jin was strolling by his office when he peered within soon after hearing a thump. Viewing the medical doctor on the ground, he shouted his name even though knocking on the doorway. He stormed within, shook the physician, and located the blood-protected personal injury on the facet of his belly. He was quickly joined by Bae Moon Jung (played by Shin Dong Wook) and Oh Myung Shim (played by Jin Kyung) who momentarily froze thanks to the shock of seeing Kim Sa Bu in this point out.

The two ultimate episodes of “Dr. Romantic 2” air on February 24 and 25 at 9: 40 p.m. KST.

Look at the most up-to-date episode with English subtitles now!

Watch Now

Resource (one)