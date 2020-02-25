“dr.-intimate-2”-main-solid-says-goodbye-to-their-drama-+-talks-about-achievable-year-three

Just ahead of its finale on February 25, the cast of SBS’s “Dr. Romantic 2” shared their thoughts and inner thoughts on their drama coming to an finish.

Han Suk Kyu, who plays the titular Dr. Kim, mentioned, “Kim Sa Bu is a character who has a large amount of the very same values and perspectives on lifetime that I have. As a result of him, I was ready to learn a good deal as a human being, and via him, I was capable to express a lot of the issues that I have been considering about for a very long time. He is meaningful to me in many approaches.”

He ongoing, “As we were wrapping our remaining shoot, I felt unhappy. Just before Period 2 started, all the cast and crew were being definitely nervous, but when the viewers confirmed us these types of fantastic help from the very initially episode, it gave us toughness. We were in a position to work tough right up until the conclude mainly because we felt a sense of accountability to give back to the viewers.”

About the risk of Season three, he mentioned, “If the chance occurs, I will hold out with hope and anticipation for a third period.”

He concluded, “An actor is meaningless with out men and women to look at him. Thank you quite substantially for your help. You should consider treatment of your wellness, and I hope you will all be in a position to achieve what you want to accomplish in lifetime.”

Lee Sung Kyung, who performs surgical treatment fellow Cha Eun Jae, mentioned, “I was satisfied outside of measure to be equipped to work on this sort of a terrific manufacturing with these kinds of astounding actors and generation staff users. I loved every thing about this creation. That is why it’s tricky for me to leave Doldam Clinic. Thank you quite substantially to the viewers who liked and related to ‘Dr. Romantic two.’”

Ahn Hyo Seop, who performs operation fellow Seo Woo Jin, said, “I would like to thank the very best manufacturing team, the very best director, our instructor Han Suk Kyu, and all the actors for working really hard powering-the-scenes through the 5 months we toiled on ‘Dr. Romantic 2.’ It was an honor to work with you all. Far more than anything, I sincerely thank the viewers who viewed over us with adore. It was many thanks to your guidance that Seo Woo Jin was born, and thanks to you that I was capable to mature alongside him. I hope that numerous people observed romance once more in everyday living by ‘Dr. Romantic 2.’”

“Dr. Passionate 2” airs its remaining episode on February 25 at 9: 40 p.m. KST.

