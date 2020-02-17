[“dr.-intimate-2”-solid-and-employees-to-go-on-reward-vacation]

The solid and employees of “Dr. Romantic 2” will be rewarded for their tough function!

On February 17, a supply from the drama shared, “A reward holiday to Saipan for a few times and four nights departing on February 27 has been verified.”

In accordance to SPOTV Information, not all actors are able to go on the vacation, but many of them are changing their schedules to make time for it.

The viewership ratings for “Dr. Passionate 2” have been growing with each new episode, and the drama continues to preserve its location at the prime of its time slot.

“Dr. Romantic 2” is coming to an conclude shortly, with its finale scheduled for February 25.

