Dr Jarrod Gilbert: an important truth about our gangs

The Taradale shooting gives the impression of being an organized ambush. It was also a sign of change over time.

Taradale is a small community in Hawke’s Bay known for many things, including its lazy river and a wonderful ancient Pā site carved into the hillside. It’s what those of us who know about the gang scene call a blue city, the color of Black Power. And in this sense, it is a real outlier.

You see, Hawke’s Bay is grass from Mongrel Mob. Hastings is considered the homeland of the gang, where, in the 1960s, a group of virile Pākehā adolescents began to call themselves “Mongrels”.

Legend has it that a judge called them that, but there is no evidence. And there are also some who say that the origins were actually further south, in the Wellington area, but, anyway, Hastings and all of Hawke’s Bay are dark red; the color of the Mob.

And in the middle of all this sea of ​​red, like a small island, is Taradale. To cut this area, the Black Power terribly outnumbered had to hold a firm line. Violence was received and delivered in the 1970s and 1980s in seemingly long-forgotten quantities. It was a time when gang wars were going on across the country. A time when fights in pubs were common, and fights in family homes too. It was a more violent period.

Superintendent Tania Kura speaking at the official opening of the Hastings police station. Photo / Hawkes Bay today

The gangs were younger then. Adolescents or men in their early twenties; the age when violence is faster and the consequences less taken into account. It was during this period that gang territory was divided between blue and red, as well as other colors, including those used by outlaw biker clubs.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, two undeniable events occurred. Gangs have aged and territorial conflicts have disappeared. And these things are undeniably linked. Older men, more tired bones and more mature minds, are not so quick to go to war, and indeed are not so quick to violence in general. Evidence on convictions and recidivism proves this.

Thus, for a long time, the country experienced relative calm on the gang scene. But then, just like that, the scene started to grow.

If you want to give it a date, it would be in 2008 when the Rebels – Australia’s largest “bikie gang”, as the Australians call it – settle here. Other new gangs followed and many existing gangs responded and became more relevant.

New people came on the scene and they started to feel fresher. They’ve taken on a sharper look, with bling and flash sneakers replacing dirty jeans and bogan haircuts. In the eyes of many, the gangs looked cool again. Social media has fostered and propelled the trend. The generational barriers that had slowly erected over the years collapsed and young people began to flood the scene. For the first time since the early 1980s, the average age of gangs fell and fell considerably.

And for the most part, these are the young guys playing now.

Superintendent Tania Kura. Photo / Doug Laing

And so we find ourselves in Taradale, with the Mob Mongrel bringing red in a blue area. The act of provocation recognized by the offenses which brought at least three firearms. But it was not just a break from the calm in the small town. The problems here have been brewing for some time. There has been recent violence against the state, some known to the public, others not. The two sides accusing each other. The truth rooted in the complexity of gang dynamics.

But one thing is certain: when Black Power members saw the crowd, they were forced to stop and respond, even though there were more than five against one. This is how it works. The Black Power and their whānau see Taradale as a sanctuary. And it had to be protected. When a member of Black Power advanced, he was shot. Bleeding, he shouted, “You have to do better than that!”

But the only statement the public heard was from the superintendent of the eastern district commander, Tania Kura, who said the gangs were “out of police control”.

In the isolation of a newspaper headline, the statement was seen by many as a sign of weakness that the police had somehow lost control. It was not. It was a sign of understanding and intelligence.

Kura argued that gangs are more than a public policy issue. The law and order the police can deal with, but the social and economic drivers that fuel gangs are not solved by the tools in the police toolbox. Kura said that effective actions will require “the help of the community and the whanau”, an important point that did not make the headlines.

When we talk about gangs, most ignore the fact that gangs also involve girlfriends, wives and children. Uncles and aunts, neighbors and friends. They are deeply rooted in our poorest communities. Many Pākehā reading this will shake their heads. Most Maori nod.

Gangs are a complex social phenomenon, born out of complex social problems. They involve intergenerational poverty, school failure, overcrowded housing, family violence, poor health, absenteeism and drug and alcohol addiction.

Whatever resources you throw at the police, they will not be able to tackle these problems. The police will only be part of the gang solution. An important part, but just a part.

Superintendent Kura was absolutely right to point that out, and she should be applauded for it.

Dr Jarrod Gilbert is director of criminal justice at the University of Canterbury and principal investigator at Independent Research Solutions.

