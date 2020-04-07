Dr. Jonathan Reiner warns Trump, Pence should avoid joint appearances

A CNN medical expert cited the British prime minister’s coronavirus disease as a warning story for the United States and warned that the president Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence they should not appear together during the epidemic to avoid the risk of exposure to the two top leaders of the federal government.

Appears on CNN’s Outfront, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist at George Washington University, noted the grim news that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson was transferred to the TIF for treatment on Monday after his condition worsened. Reiner noted recent UK ICU data that found that the mortality rate for those admitted to the management of intensive care units for COVID-19 was 50%. And for those coronary artery patients who are placed on a ventilator, two in three have died.

“It’s a terrible warning story because it’s a ubiquitous virus,” Reiner told CNN. Erin Burnett. “And when I watch our leadership do these daily press conferences, I worry about their safety. It shows that anyone can be infected with the virus. And I’m just not saying that our leadership here is taking this very seriously for their safety.” I’m worried about the safety of the president and the vice president. “

“It’s very unbelievable when you hear the President of the United States talking about Boris Johnson,” Bernett said. “He looked very dark and his kind was punished in a sense when he talked about him as he stands next to the vice president and, of course, he was very popular for not doing anything like wearing a mask because he gets tested regularly.”

“You know, in the days after the 9/11 attacks, the president and vice president were never together because the concern was that the enemy could deliver what would hardly be called a beheading attack, right, and kill this country’s leadership. “, Reiner pointed out. “So the president and vice president have never been together. Well, he’s an enemy who can do the same thing. So why would you often have the president and vice president together when someone can infect the other? That’s right, the president will it has to be essentially locked. “

“And you can try and try as many people as you can. And I think testing people who are going to be in the presence of the president is a great idea, but control is not 100%,” Reiner added. “You have to try everyone who they meet with him every day and I hope they do. But if the virus overcomes this defense, the president is going to get sick. And the president is 73 years old – 74 in June. He is at high risk of dying from this virus. I therefore believe that there must be very limited physical access to the President of the United States in the interest of our leadership. “

