Schools across the country today celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Day. At every level, students learn about King, the movement he helped lead and the teachings and legacy he left behind.

There are dramatic readings of his words. Many schools show his historic “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial, a speech for hundreds of thousands. Even in Key West, Florida, students from the local Montessori School hang hand-made posters with quotes from King in chalk. “Everyone can be great”, someone says. “Civil rights must be equal,” reads another. “We must remember that everything Hitler did was legal,” reads a third.

I had the privilege to be with Dr. on his last birthday. To be king. He has breakfast at home with his family. He then went to work at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference headquarters. He organized the Poor People’s Campaign, which he hoped would be the culmination of the third chapter of the Civil Rights Movement, the fight for economic justice.

He met organizers from different races and regions – from members of the Latino community to Indians, women and men, young and old. His mission was to call up a national movement of poor people who would march to Washington and to call on the nation to breathe new life into the War against Poverty, a war that was lost in the jungle of Vietnam, while billions were wasted in that mis-born war that could have been used to make America better.

Later that day, the king’s staff surprised him with a cake and a party, making him smile. But King was tireless in his mission. He seemed to feel that he had little time and that there was still so much to do.

The commitment of Dr. King is a wonderful example for all of us, but especially for the young. He did not command an army; he inspired people to act and volunteer. He didn’t make a fortune. He did not hold a high position. But through the wisdom of his teaching, the justice of his cause, the intensity of his dedication, he helped transform America and led it out of the shame of segregation and towards a more perfect union.

Dr. King believed that everyone could be great because everyone could serve. He was fully committed to challenging injustice and non-violence as the only sensible way to bring about change. He believed that everyone had a decency in him, that by fighting injustice and at the same time appealing to the oppressive humanity, change was possible. And the civil rights movement that he helped proved that that was true.

Nowadays the example of dr. King more important than ever. Inequality has reached new extremes. We have a president who deliberately arouses racial and ethnic fears and division. Politics has become bitter, biased and increasingly characterized by extreme and often hateful rhetoric. We are spending more and more on the Pentagon – by far the largest military budget in the world – and are cutting back on programs for the vulnerable, from food stamps to Medicaid, to housing and assistance for poor schools and students. We end with guided missiles and misled young people – a tragic waste.

Today a new campaign for poor people is building, which organizes lines of race, region and religion.

It marched to the state legislature and is now putting more and more pressure on Washington. It is not about right or left, but right and wrong. Dr. King called us to express the better angels of our soul. Now that we are celebrating his life, we do well to put his lessons into practice.

