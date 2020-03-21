Dr Lee rubbishes overall health minister’s declare that consuming heat h2o can aid avoid Covid-19 | Malaysia

Having to social media, Dr Lee spelled out that each the respiratory tract and gastrointestinal process have unique routes inspite of sharing a frequent space in just the throat. ― Photo by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Previous deputy overall health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye has turn into the latest clinical qualified to debunk a assert produced by Well being Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba that drinking warm drinking water can support to protect against the Covid-19 infection.

He also connected a diagram of the respiratory tract which showed the pharynx — a passage that contains the intersection concerning the oesophagus (throat) and the larynx.

“Covid-19 is an inner respiratory tract infection, whereby contaminated individuals would have traces of the virus in the respiratory tract and not just in the throat.

“Even nevertheless warm temperature and heat water can kill viruses, you’d essentially have to pump incredibly hot h2o into the lungs and this will flood the lungs and eliminate the affected person just before the virus dies!

“Drinking heat h2o is not an helpful way to handle or protect against Covid-19 infection. Same goes to consuming alcohol as reported in Iran which does not eliminate the viruses,” he said on Fb in response to Dr Adham’s remark.

In the anatomy of the respiratory technique, the opening of the larynx has a special flap of cartilage — known as the epiglottis — that opens to permit air to go by means of but closes to avert food stuff from transferring into the airway.

Several social media consumers have shared a online video of Dr Adham’s visual appeal on RTM’s Bicara Naratif programme previously this week, in which he advised that Malaysians ought to be certain their mouths and throats are always moist, as this will support to clean the virus down the oesophagus, so that it can be killed by belly acid.

Yesterday, United Kingdom-centered Malaysian trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri, who first came to the consideration of Malaysians when she assisted pave the way for Ainul Mardhiah Ahmad Safiuddin’s prosperous tumour-elimination operation in the United kingdom, tweeted, “Not proposed by physicians and it is no proof-based.”

According to a report by British broadcaster BBC, the rumour that ingesting drinking water at typical 15-moment intervals and trying to keep your mouth moist can protect you from Covid-19 is among the most commonly shared on the internet fables.

Past 7 days, at minimum 27 folks in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan and Alborz provinces died from alcoholic beverages poisoning, as some turned to ingesting industrial-grade ethanol and methanol in a misguided hard work to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Dr Lee then further spelled out how a system known as aspiration exists to protect against foodstuff or drink from entering the lungs when a single consumes a meal.

“If meals or beverages accidentally enters the lung, it will trigger aspiration pneumonia (a sort of lung an infection that is due to a fairly large amount of materials from the abdomen or mouth coming into the lungs) and the repercussions are serious,” he said.

He also urged the general public to remain at house and obey the motion management purchase at this time in outcome whilst having precautionary measures to prevent the unfold of an infection by preserving excellent particular cleanliness.