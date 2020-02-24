[dr-m-at-istana-negara-for-viewers-with-agong-today]

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is at Istana Negara for an viewers with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah now following tendering his resignation as prime minister before.

Dr Mahathir was noticed arriving via the palace major gate at four.40pm.

The 94-yr-aged was summoned for a meeting with the King soon after tendering his resignation letter as primary minister at 1pm.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, who is also PKR advisory board chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had a independent audience with Sultan Abdullah before at two.30pm for about an hour.

Editor’s take note: An before report mistakenly stated Dr Mahathir is owning a second viewers with the Agong and has considering the fact that been corrected. Malay Mail apologises for the error.