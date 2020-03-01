[dr-m-at-perdana-leadership-basis-to-meet-bersatu-youth-reps]

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir is seen driving to the Perdana Management Foundation March 1, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Mac one — Former key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at the Perdana Leadership Basis here for a meeting with leaders of Bersatu Youth (Armada).

Dr Mahathir was found driving a black Audi into the compound at 4.50pm and was greeted by chants of “Hidup Tun” from supporters and associates of Bersatu.

Aside from Dr Mahathir, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, DAPSY chief Howard Lee, and Datuk A. Kadir Jasin have been also noticed.

They are considered to be assembly to chart their future techniques in the remaining contest for control of the government.

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly as the prime minister past 7 days, permitting Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to secure the situation for himself as a result of an alliance with previous rivals PAS and Umno, among some others.