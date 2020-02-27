[dr-m:-bersatu-still-to-pick-pm-candidate]

Interim Prime Minister Tun Mahathir Mohamad speaks through the economic stimulus package announcement at Perdana Putra creating in Putrajaya February 27, 2020. — Image by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Newly-reinstated Parti Pribumi Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad asserted today that his get together has not picked out its candidate to be the future prime minister.

He rejoined as the Bersatu chairman these days right after resigning from the placement on Monday and briefly met celebration president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Prime Minister’s Workplace this afternoon.

“I will have to sit down with Muhyiddin later on and explore the make a difference,” Dr Mahathir explained all through a press meeting at Perdana Putra.

