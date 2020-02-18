[dr-m-claims-putrajaya-weighing-possibilities-to-loss-of-life-penalty-for-drug-offences]

Dr Mahathir mentioned some sections of the country considered the dying penalty to be ‘too harsh’. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 18 — The government is examining the country’s drug legal guidelines to ascertain if substitutes to cash punishment were viable, the primary minister said these days.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stated there have been sights that the demise penalty was not an efficient deterrent to drug trafficking, but these will have to be corroborated.

“We will see if this is accurate or not, and if we must high-quality other legislative means to prevent drug abuse or trafficking, then we amend the relevant guidelines appropriately,” Dr Mahathir reported adhering to the start of the Nationwide Anti-Drug Thirty day period 2020 at Dewan De’Seri Endon in Putrajaya.

The authorities has proposed empowering judges to hand out alternate sentences to convicted drug traffickers to everyday living imprisonment in lieu of the death penalty that is nonetheless required below the Harmful Drugs Act.

Currently, Dr Mahathir stated some sections of the country now regarded the dying penalty to be “too harsh”.

“So there could be a will need to amend the guidelines, maybe earning it daily life imprisonment in its place,” he stated.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Mahathir stated authorities recorded 130,788 scenarios of narcotics abuse in 2018, which he said was the equivalent of 404 drug people for each 100,000 Malaysians.

The PM also said 105,375 drug people have been recorded in the to start with fifty percent of 2019, representing a 23.two per cent maximize above the corresponding period of time in the preceding calendar year.

Dr Mahathir stated this was alarming provided the prevalence of artificial prescription drugs this kind of as methamphetamine and the emergence of new psychoactive substances (NPS) in Asia and the world.

“In 2009, only 130 NPSs ended up documented. But from 2009 to 2019, 892 NPSs ended up reported in 119 countries.

“Some RM3.53 billion in medicines ended up confiscated in 2019, when compared to RM0.58 billion in 2018. This implies that traffickers will do everything to reap income from the struggling of other people,” he said.