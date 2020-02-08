Dr. M denies tripartite merger, says opposition parties who are trying to stay relevant to Malaysia

Bersatu Chairman Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad speaks to a reporter at a press conference at the Bukhary Foundation in Kuala Lumpur on January 17, 2020. – Photo by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, February 8 – Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad rejected the invitation to the opposition parties Umno and PAS to form a tripartite government with his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) party.

Dr. Mahathir dismissed the rumors and said this was clearly a trick of the opposition parties, who are trying to remain relevant and influential in the political arena.

“I never invited her. They have recognized that their position has lost strength and influence, they have become a weak party.

“As a weak party, you have to change your approach, which is why you are ready to support me,” he said during an interview with The Malaya Post online portal that aired on YouTube tonight.

Dr. Mahathir emphasized that meeting leaders of opposition parties does not mean that they form a “Pakatan Nasional” coalition.

He explained that, as Prime Minister, he must meet different groups that represent different areas of society and have an appropriate discourse with them so that he can receive information to solve the problems that affect all areas of society.

“If I don’t know your opinion, I can’t deal with the problems that arise.

“But there are people who interpret my meeting with opposing party leaders as something, which means that I am working on forming a new coalition. that’s not true, ”he said.

On Tuesday, the Straits Times in Singapore reported that Umno Dr. Mahathir could assist to extend his full term, ostensibly to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from succeeding him.

Citing undisclosed party sources and a record of Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the report said senior party leaders urged support for Dr. Collect Mahathir to stay in office.

In the meantime, the PAS announced that it would become Dr. Submit a motion of trust to Mahathir to agree on the entire term as prime minister to end the dispute over the change of power to Anwar and restore economic stability.

Umno’s deputy president, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, advised his party friends on Thursday not to make rash decisions and to ensure that the party’s priorities come first, given speculation about tripartite cooperation.